School owners who breach safety rules risk jail — LSSC administrator - The Punch — Nigeria Today

School owners who breach safety rules risk jail — LSSC administrator – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
School owners who breach safety rules risk jail — LSSC administrator
The Punch
Lagos State Safety Commission School's Administrator, Mr. Dapo Taiwo, speaks with Yinka Badejo on the need for health and safety practices in schools. What are the responsibilities of the Lagos State Safety Commission? The safety commission was …
Local school safety concerns aired
Wisconsin Rapids School District considers safety improvements
Forum focuses on school safety, strategies
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!