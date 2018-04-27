School proprietor docked for impregnating, attempting to terminate student’s pregnancy — Nigeria Today

School proprietor docked for impregnating, attempting to terminate student’s pregnancy

A school proprietor, Sunday Akintelu, who allegedly impregnated his 17-year-old girl student and attempted to procure abortion for her, on Friday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. Akintelu, 44, was brought before the court on a two-count charge of having unlawful sexual intercourse and attempting to procure abortion for a teenager. He […]

The post School proprietor docked for impregnating, attempting to terminate student’s pregnancy appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

