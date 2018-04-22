Scientists create tiny booze detector — Nigeria Today

Scientists create tiny booze detector

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Scientists have created a tiny new sensor that can continuously monitor levels of alcohol in the blood.

The device, which measures roughly one cubic millimeter, is injected beneath the skin and can be linked up to a smartphone.

Alcohol levels in the blood can be displayed within three seconds, according to scientists at the University of California, San Diego.

The device is in stark contrast to a breathalyzer, which requires people to breathe into it for at least seven seconds.

Engineers who created the gadget hope it will be used to monitor alcoholics. The device was recently unveiled at the 2018 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ Custom Integrated Circuits Conference in San Diego.

