Scores arrested as Police ,Shi’ites protesters clash for second day — Nigeria Today

Scores arrested as Police ,Shi’ites protesters clash for second day

Scores of Shi’ites protesters have allegedly been arrested after their clash with the Police on Tuesday.

According to reports police fired tear gas at Shi’ite Muslim protesters in the Nigerian capital of Abuja during a second day of clashes with demonstrators who are demanding the release of their religious leader.

Shi’ite leader Ibrahim Zakzaky has been imprisoned without being charged since December 2015.

Scores of protesters were arrested Tuesday by armed police, according to Deji Adeyanju of Concerned Nigerians, a civil society organization that is participating in the protests. “The more they attack, the more [we] come out,” Adeyanju said.

Police did not immediately comment on Tuesday’s protests.

Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), has been in government custody since troops and his supporters clashed in the city of Zaria in December 2015. He remains in jail despite court orders that he be released.

The IMN and the government have been in conflict for years as the IMN seeks to encourage a revolution in northern Nigeria, where Sunni Muslims are the majority.

Zakzaky’s followers and police also clashed Monday in the capital, resulting in the arrests of at least 115 people.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

