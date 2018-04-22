 Scores join protest against Ghana-US military cooperation deal - Ghana Business News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Scores join protest against Ghana-US military cooperation deal – Ghana Business News

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana Business News

Scores join protest against Ghana-US military cooperation deal
Ghana Business News
Scores of people hit the streets in Tamale on Saturday to express opposition to the military cooperation agreement signed between Ghana and the United States (US). They marched through the principal streets of the metropolis, carrying placards and

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.