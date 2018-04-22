Scores join protest against Ghana-US military cooperation deal - Ghana Business News — Nigeria Today

Scores join protest against Ghana-US military cooperation deal – Ghana Business News
Ghana Business News
Scores join protest against Ghana-US military cooperation deal
Scores of people hit the streets in Tamale on Saturday to express opposition to the military cooperation agreement signed between Ghana and the United States (US). They marched through the principal streets of the metropolis, carrying placards and …
