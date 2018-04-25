Scott McTominay reveals Jose Mourinho's first piece of advice at Manchester United - The Independent — Nigeria Today

Scott McTominay reveals Jose Mourinho’s first piece of advice at Manchester United – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Scott McTominay reveals Jose Mourinho's first piece of advice at Manchester United
The Independent
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has revealed that Jose Mourinho told the youngster that he had to be liked on the pitch throughout his breakthrough campaign at Old Trafford. The 21-year-old made his Red Devils debut under the Portuguese …
