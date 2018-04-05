 Screen siren Victoria Rubadiri leaves NTV as Royal Media appoints new bosses - SDE Entertainment News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Screen siren Victoria Rubadiri leaves NTV as Royal Media appoints new bosses – SDE Entertainment News

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


SDE Entertainment News

Screen siren Victoria Rubadiri leaves NTV as Royal Media appoints new bosses
SDE Entertainment News
While the dust has not settled yet on the departure of former NTV news anchor Larry Madowo to the BBC, reports doing circles are to the effect that that his former co-presenter Victoria Rubadiri is also on her way out. According to sources, the screen
Rubadri leaves NTV for Citizen TV, Set to hold for a pregnant Lilian MuliGhafla!
Royal Media Services unveils new team after raiding NTV, KTN NewsHivisasa

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.