Sean 'Diddy' Combs shares his Dubai experience, love for the city on Instagram - Al-Arabiya — Nigeria Today

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shares his Dubai experience, love for the city on Instagram – Al-Arabiya
|
Al-Arabiya
|
Sean 'Diddy' Combs shares his Dubai experience, love for the city on Instagram
Al-Arabiya
The rap icon was in Dubai to perform at the opening of the city's newest club, Gotha. (Screen grab). Staff writer, Al Arabiya English Monday, 9 April 2018. Text size A A A. American rap star Sean Combs, popularly known as P Diddy, has made his Dubai …
Sean 'Diddy' Combs shows off girlfriend Cassie's voluptuous curves in white bikini on Instagram
Nigeria: Peter of P-Square, P Diddy Link Up Ahead of Concerts in Abu Dhabi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!