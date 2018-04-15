SEC Considers 10-year Capital Market Plan at Expanded CMC Meeting - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

SEC Considers 10-year Capital Market Plan at Expanded CMC Meeting – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
SEC Considers 10-year Capital Market Plan at Expanded CMC Meeting
THISDAY Newspapers
Chineme Okafor in Abuja. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said that it will hold deeper discussions on the implementation of the 10-year capital market master plan as well as other initiatives for Nigeria's capital market with …
SEC Holds First CMC Meeting 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!