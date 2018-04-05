 SEC: Joel R. Levin Named Director Of Chicago Regional Office - Exchange News Direct — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

SEC: Joel R. Levin Named Director Of Chicago Regional Office – Exchange News Direct

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

SEC: Joel R. Levin Named Director Of Chicago Regional Office
Exchange News Direct
The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Joel R. Levin has been named Director of the Chicago Regional Office. He will join the agency next month. Mr. Levin is a veteran federal prosecutor who has served in various senior leadership

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.