SEC: Mary Uduk takes over as Acting DG, as Adeosun reassigns portfolios — Nigeria Today

SEC: Mary Uduk takes over as Acting DG, as Adeosun reassigns portfolios
Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Friday approved the reassignment of portfolios in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A statement by her spokesman, Oluyinka Akintunde, said Ms. Mary Uduk will assume the position of the Acting Director-General of the Commission. The Minister, in a letter dated 13th April, 2018, said Uduk’s appointment became […]
