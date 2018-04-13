 SEC: Mary Uduk takes over as Acting DG, as Adeosun reassigns portfolios — Nigeria Today
SEC: Mary Uduk takes over as Acting DG, as Adeosun reassigns portfolios

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Friday approved the reassignment of portfolios in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A statement by her spokesman, Oluyinka Akintunde, said Ms. Mary Uduk will assume the position of the Acting Director-General of the Commission. The Minister, in a letter dated 13th April, 2018, said Uduk’s appointment became […]

