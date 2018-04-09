Second Term: Buhari has right to contest – APGA, IPAC — Nigeria Today

Second Term: Buhari has right to contest – APGA, IPAC

National Chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Victor Oye, said President Muhammadu Buhari was qualified to present himself for re-election.

Oye, in a statement in Awka on Monday said as a Nigerian, Buhari had the constitutional right to seek another term in office.

“He is qualified, so, we have no problem with his declaration to run for second term.”

Similarly, Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Anambra, Chief Bartho Igwedibia, said it was inalienable right of Buhari to seek re-election if he wished.

Igwedibia said only the Nigerian masses had the final say on who would preside over their affair.

He called for free and credible elections that would yield outcome reflecting the wishes of the people.

“The Constitution of Nigeria guarantees two terms for all elected political office holders; so Buhari is qualified to enjoy that right.

“There is nothing wrong with his declaration and there is nothing special about it, too.

“Nigerians are the people that have the ultimate say on who will lead them; every person, including myself, can declare but the people will speak with their votes.

“Nobody should stop anybody; my take is that voter awareness should be intensified and people should get their Permanent Voter Cards in order to speak with their votes.

“All we want is free and fair election where people can vote and their votes should count,” he said.

An aspirant in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, Sen. Ayo Arise, said it was in the interest of Nigerians for Buhari to re-contest in 2019.

Arise stated this while speaking with newsmen after picking his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the election, at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

The former lawmaker said that Nigerians would not regret the decision if they decided to re-elect Buhari in 2019.

He noted that though the Buhari government had been faced with some challenges, it needed more than one term in office to truly develop the country.

´´Apart from governance being a continuum, I believe that if I want to tar a road between here and Lagos, then the life of a regime might not be able to finish it,´´ he said.

He, however, said that the administration had achieved a lot in fighting corruption, ensuring security of lives and properties and infrastructural development.

Arise maintained that Nigerians should continue to support Buhari for as long as possible “and as long as he is physically fit’’. (NAN)

