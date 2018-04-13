 Secondary School Student Mistakenly Burnt to Death By Prophetess During Prayers to Pass WASSCE — Nigeria Today
Secondary School Student Mistakenly Burnt to Death By Prophetess During Prayers to Pass WASSCE

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Africa, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Final-year secondary school student identified as Efua Asantewaa in Ghana died in horrible way after she got burnt during prayers at a church to aid her pass successfully the ongoing WASSCE exams. The 18-year-old girl who is a General Arts student of the Mozano Senior High School in the Central Region Portia Donkor, was […]

The post Secondary School Student Mistakenly Burnt to Death By Prophetess During Prayers to Pass WASSCE appeared first on Timeofgist.

