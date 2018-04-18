 Secondus reacts to snatching of mace, blames Buhari’s govt — Nigeria Today
Secondus reacts to snatching of mace, blames Buhari’s govt

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus has described the invasion of the Senate and stealing of the mace by suspected political thugs as a product of a broken government. He made this statement while speaking to journalists on Wednesday at the Akure Airport. Secondus blamed the insensitivity of the All […]

