Secret Agent Johnny English Is Back For A Sequel [Trailer] — Nigeria Today

Secret Agent Johnny English Is Back For A Sequel [Trailer]

Wow, Mr. Bean really was a long time ago.

Rowan Atkinson was, in his day, something of a comic genius, and back in 2003 he cashed in and starred as the titular character in Johnny English

The movie raked in more than $160 million on a $35 million budget, so I guess the only real question here is why a sequel has taken so long.

If you happened to be a fan of the befuddled British spy then here’s the good news – the follow up, Johnny English Strikes Again, will hit cinemas on October 18 of this year.

Via Universal Pictures, here’s a synopsis:

The new adventure begins when a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, leaving Johnny English as the secret service’s last hope. Called out of retirement, English dives head first into action with the mission to find th mastermind hacker. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny English must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success.

Go on then, let’s have a look:

Yeah, cool, if that’s your thing.

How the mighty have fallen:

[source:youtube]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

