Secure the release of Leah Sharibu, Archbishop of Canterbury tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

Secure the release of Leah Sharibu, Archbishop of Canterbury tells Buhari

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has asked the federal government to secure the release of 14-year-old Christian Leah Sharibu from Boko Haram’s custody.

The Archbishop made the request when he met with President Muhammadu Buhari in London on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Archbishop on Twitter, he also offered support in seeking a sustainable solution to the herder-farmer conflict and expressed deep concern about raids on Christian communities and villages as far south as Delta State, which have led to many deaths and threaten worse violence. In such tragedies, the poor suffer most.

Honour to meet Nigerian President @MBuhari in London today. I offered support in seeking a sustainable solution to the herder-farmer conflict, and urged the President to secure 14-year-old Christian Leah Sharibu’s release from #BokoHaram: https://t.co/lRIsdBJHBq pic.twitter.com/suFIc69hBn — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 11, 2018

I also expressed deep concern about raids on Christian communities and villages as far south as Delta State, which have led to many deaths and threaten worse violence. In such tragedies, the poor suffer most. #Nigeria — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 11, 2018

Please join me in standing prayerfully with those in #Nigeria suffering from the herder-farmer conflict, the #BokoHaram insurgency and all those mourning loved ones. Pray especially for Christ’s liberating peace to be with all those in captivity. — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 11, 2018

