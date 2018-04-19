Security clearance showdown as Arthur Fraser and IGI face off in court - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

Security clearance showdown as Arthur Fraser and IGI face off in court – Mail & Guardian
Security clearance showdown as Arthur Fraser and IGI face off in court
The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria is on Thursday expected to hear an urgent application by Inspector General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe to interdict Arthur Fraser from interfering with his duties. The legal action will go ahead despite …
Watchdog wants spy agency to stop interfering
Under-fire Fraser redeployed
