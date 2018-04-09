Security Operatives Foil Suicide Bomb Attack On UNIMAID. — Nigeria Today

Security Operatives Foil Suicide Bomb Attack On UNIMAID.

Security operatives on joint patrol has foiled attempt by Boko Haram Suicide Bombers comprising a male and female to infiltrate the Universty of Maiduguri to carryout attack Sunday night. Comfirmng the incident in a statement to newsmen in Maiduguri, the Borno state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon, said the security Operatives on sghting […]

The post Security Operatives Foil Suicide Bomb Attack On UNIMAID. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

