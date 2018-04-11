Sedition: Pro-PMB Group Calls For Analyst’s Arrest — Nigeria Today

Sedition: Pro-PMB Group Calls For Analyst’s Arrest
The Buhari Media Support Group has called for the arrest and interrogation of politician cum activist Deji Adeyanju for crimes of sedition allegedly committed during his appearance on a TV Programme, on Tuesday. The group, in a statement signed by its chairman and secretary, Austin Braimoh and Cassidy Madueke respectively, noted that during the programme, […]
The post Sedition: Pro-PMB Group Calls For Analyst’s Arrest appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
