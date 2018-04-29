See Advise Given To A Woman On Facebook After She Caught Her Husband Sexually Assaulting Her Sister — Nigeria Today

See Advise Given To A Woman On Facebook After She Caught Her Husband Sexually Assaulting Her Sister

A Nigerian woman and member of a yet to be identified Facebook group shared her dilemma with other members after she caught her husband sexually assaulting her 11 year old sister.

Read below;

The group which is undoubtedly full of some women who are illiterates advised the woman to ‘save her marriage’ rather than confront the man WHILE a woman asked her to beat her sister as she doesn’t feel her husband forced her to bed and she may be the one that initiated it when she’s horny.

Reading the comments baffles me. The girl is 11, a minor, the man should be arrested and jailed.

Read the shocking comments below;

