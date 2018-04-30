 See BBNaija Winner, Miracle Igbokwe’s Billboard As Imo Education Ambassador In Owerri (Photos) — Nigeria Today
See BBNaija Winner, Miracle Igbokwe’s Billboard As Imo Education Ambassador In Owerri (Photos)

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big brother naija 2018 double wahala winner, miracle massive billboard spotted in owerri imo state. It was endorsed by the state government after making miracle ‘Education Ambassador’ SEE MORE PHOTOS BELOW..

