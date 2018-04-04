See C. Ronaldo's Goal Against Juve Poised To Win The Best Goal Ever In Champions League - Video — Nigeria Today

Spanish giants and defending champions Real Madrid installed one leg in the semi final of the Uefa Champions League last night as they humiliated Juventus in their home with stoning 3 goal defeat. Zidane’s boys are definitely a club to beat.

But the shocker yesterday wasn’t the manner Madrid humiliated their counterpart rather the second goal of the match scored by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo himself. According to reports, they goal has been poised to win the best goal ever, since the inception of Champions League, knocking out Zinedine Zidane’s goal against Bayern Munich during his his days as a player.

Even by CR7’s own standards, this was obscene from his standpoint. The great Portuguese stunned the Juventus Stadium into silence on Tuesday night as he scored an overhead kick with wonderful power, grace and daring. The Real Madrid man had already opened the scoring after three minutes with a neat finish, but the experienced Italian side rallied well to have the better of the first half.

The highlights below (emphasis on the second goal)…