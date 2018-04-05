See Graphic Pictures Of Victims Shot Dead After Offa Bank Robbery In Kwara State Nigeria — Nigeria Today

See Graphic Pictures Of Victims Shot Dead After Offa Bank Robbery In Kwara State Nigeria
Here’s an update on the bank robbery operation which caused panic and chaos among residents in Offa town of Kwara State. The robbers shot sporadically forcing residents and businesses to
The post See Graphic Pictures Of Victims Shot Dead After Offa Bank Robbery In Kwara State Nigeria appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!