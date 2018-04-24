 See How a Boss Chains His Apprentice Upside Down In Kaduna Over Client’s Left Over Money(Photos) — Nigeria Today
See How a Boss Chains His Apprentice Upside Down In Kaduna Over Client’s Left Over Money(Photos)

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A auto mechnaic identified as Danco, punishes his apprentice over client’s left over money in Kaduna State A Facebook user who shared with heartbreaking photo wrote: A wick boss at artillery barrack kakuri punish a his boy whom did not steal but went toilet with customer change and the customer left with out his change.

