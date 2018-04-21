 See Photos From The Wedding Between DJ Caise And Donald Duke's Daughter Xerona - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

See Photos From The Wedding Between DJ Caise And Donald Duke’s Daughter Xerona – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

See Photos From The Wedding Between DJ Caise And Donald Duke's Daughter Xerona
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Gift Wogu · Save. Read more. Popular Nigerian Disc Jokey and Chocolate City signee, Derin Philips, popularly known as DJ Caise and her heartthrob, Xerona Duke, the daughter of former of Cross River, Donald Duke have gotten married today. The pair got
BN Exclusive: Xerona and Dj Caise's Three Cord Stand Wedding Ceremony in Dubai #XD2018BellaNaija
Lovely photos from Donald Duke's daughter's white weddingNAIJA.NG

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.