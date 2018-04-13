 See Photos Of Cee-c's Bestfriend, Etape Emmanuel, Who Died In School - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

See Photos Of Cee-c’s Bestfriend, Etape Emmanuel, Who Died In School – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

See Photos Of Cee-c's Bestfriend, Etape Emmanuel, Who Died In School
Information Nigeria
The photos have surfaced of the fine young man, known as Cee-c's friend or best-friend (Depends on who you ask) Etape Emmanuel whom she said died after she prayed for his relationship with another girl to crash. You May Like. Auto Overload · Walmart

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.