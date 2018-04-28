See Photos of turnout for Dino Melaye’s recall exercise by INEC — Nigeria Today

See Photos of turnout for Dino Melaye’s recall exercise by INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s recall verification exercise for the recall of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west in 560 polling unites witnessed a low turn out.
See Photos:
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!