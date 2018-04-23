 See Picture Of Senator Dino Melaye Under Arrest At The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

See Picture Of Senator Dino Melaye Under Arrest At The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

We earlier reported today that Controversial Nigerian Senator Dino Melaye was arrest today at the airport by the police. Senator Melaye first announced this via his twitter handle that he has been arrested. He wrote ”I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for […]

The post See Picture Of Senator Dino Melaye Under Arrest At The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.