See The 48.1Kg Fish Caught At Jigawa Fishing Festival 2018 (Photo) — Nigeria Today

 See The 48.1Kg Fish Caught At Jigawa Fishing Festival 2018 (Photo)
See The 48.1Kg Fish Caught At Jigawa Fishing Festival 2018 (Photo)

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Jigawa state annual fishing festival was conducted at Kalgwai village in Auyo local government area. According to reports, 48.1kg fish was caught in this year’s festival. The Jigawa state government awarded a new motorcycle and cash of one hundred thousand naira to one Saleh Dan Gaduwa who performed better at the festival. The fishing […]

