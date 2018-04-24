 See The Face of 2 Catholic Priests Killed By Herdsmen in Benue — Nigeria Today
See The Face of 2 Catholic Priests Killed By Herdsmen in Benue

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Catholic Diocese of Makurdi has confirmed the killing of two of its priests, Rev Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, in an early hour attack on St Ignatius Quasi Parish, Ukpor, Mbalom in Gwer West Local Government Council of Benue. A statement by its Director of Communications, Rev Fr Moses Iorapuu, said that the […]

