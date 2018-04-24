See The Face of 2 Catholic Priests Killed By Herdsmen in Benue — Nigeria Today

See The Face of 2 Catholic Priests Killed By Herdsmen in Benue

The Catholic Diocese of Makurdi has confirmed the killing of two of its priests, Rev Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, in an early hour attack on St Ignatius Quasi Parish, Ukpor, Mbalom in Gwer West Local Government Council of Benue. A statement by its Director of Communications, Rev Fr Moses Iorapuu, said that the […]

The post See The Face of 2 Catholic Priests Killed By Herdsmen in Benue appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

