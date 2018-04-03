See The Face of The Beautiful Doctor Killed by Lassa Fever in Abia State — Nigeria Today

See The Face of The Beautiful Doctor Killed by Lassa Fever in Abia State

A female doctor with the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Umuahia, Abia State has reportedly died from Lassa fever alongside a baby. The doctor identified as Ndukwu Chizaram reportedly died at Irua Specialist Hospital in Esan Central Edo state over the weekend. The death of the doctor at Irrua Specialist Hospital, Edo state was confirmed by […]

The post See The Face of The Beautiful Doctor Killed by Lassa Fever in Abia State appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

