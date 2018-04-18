 See The Moment Bayelsa Cultists Caught & Tied Up While Holding Meeting At Their Hideout — Nigeria Today
A group of suspected cultists/criminals meet their end as they were nabbed yesterday while holding a meeting at their hideout in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital. The hoodlums were apprehended by the Special squad of the Bayelsa state Vigilante service as they were tied up before being bundled to the police station. See more photos below:

