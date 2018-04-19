See The Moment Oyinbo On Courtesy Visit Refuse To Kneel Before Ooni Of Ife (Photos) — Nigeria Today

See The Moment Oyinbo On Courtesy Visit Refuse To Kneel Before Ooni Of Ife (Photos)

A photo show the moment some foreigners who were led by some Nigerians on a courtesy visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi refused to kneel before the monarch like their Nigerian colleagues. The Oyinbo men have been trailed with mixed reactions and criticisms from online users who blasted them […]

The post See The Moment Oyinbo On Courtesy Visit Refuse To Kneel Before Ooni Of Ife (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

