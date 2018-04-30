 See What Donald Trump Told Buhari About Killing Of Christians In Nigeria — Nigeria Today
See What Donald Trump Told Buhari About Killing Of Christians In Nigeria

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

President Donald Trump has spoken about the recent killings of Christians in Nigeria. During his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari today, Trump said; “We’ve had serious problems with Christians who have been murdered, killed in Nigeria. We’re going to work on that problem and working on that problem very, very hard. Because we can’t allow […]

