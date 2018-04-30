See What Donald Trump Told Buhari About Killing Of Christians In Nigeria — Nigeria Today

See What Donald Trump Told Buhari About Killing Of Christians In Nigeria

President Donald Trump has spoken about the recent killings of Christians in Nigeria. During his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari today, Trump said; “We’ve had serious problems with Christians who have been murdered, killed in Nigeria. We’re going to work on that problem and working on that problem very, very hard. Because we can’t allow […]

The post See What Donald Trump Told Buhari About Killing Of Christians In Nigeria appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

