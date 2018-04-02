 See What Kiss Daniel Gave To Beggars This Easter — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

See What Kiss Daniel Gave To Beggars This Easter

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Kiss Daniel has decided to give something back to the people in the spirit of Easter. The singer who has been spending big of recent by purchasing a new house and a necklace worth N14 million decided to give food to beggars and some money. Kiss Daniel shared the pictures on his IG […]

The post See What Kiss Daniel Gave To Beggars This Easter appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.