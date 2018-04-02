See What Kiss Daniel Gave To Beggars This Easter — Nigeria Today

See What Kiss Daniel Gave To Beggars This Easter

Nigerian singer, Kiss Daniel has decided to give something back to the people in the spirit of Easter. The singer who has been spending big of recent by purchasing a new house and a necklace worth N14 million decided to give food to beggars and some money. Kiss Daniel shared the pictures on his IG […]

The post See What Kiss Daniel Gave To Beggars This Easter appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

