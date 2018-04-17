Seedy Landlord Who Offers Rent For Sex Speaks Out — Nigeria Today

Seedy Landlord Who Offers Rent For Sex Speaks Out

A landlord who demands sex as a payment from potential tenants has come out to defend his actions stating that there is nothing illegal in what he is doing and he is not perverted in any way. The landlord, who desires anonymity appeared on, ‘This Morning Show’, presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and […]

The post Seedy Landlord Who Offers Rent For Sex Speaks Out appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

