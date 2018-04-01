Self Defence: Shehu Sani Laments Double Standards In Criticism — Nigeria Today

Self Defence: Shehu Sani Laments Double Standards In Criticism

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Shehu, has lamented what he called double standards in the condemnation of self defence calls in the country. In a post on his Facebook page on Sunday afternoon, Sani wondered why prominent persons and government were quick to condemn former Defence Minister, Lt.-Gen. […]

The post Self Defence: Shehu Sani Laments Double Standards In Criticism appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

