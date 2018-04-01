Self Defence: Shehu Sani Laments Double Standards In Criticism — Nigeria Today

Self Defence: Shehu Sani Laments Double Standards In Criticism
The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Shehu, has lamented what he called double standards in the condemnation of self defence calls in the country. In a post on his Facebook page on Sunday afternoon, Sani wondered why prominent persons and government were quick to condemn former Defence Minister, Lt.-Gen. […]
The post Self Defence: Shehu Sani Laments Double Standards In Criticism appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
