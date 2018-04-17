 Self-Regulatory Group Hopes to Bring 'Order' to Korea's Crypto Exchanges — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Self-Regulatory Group Hopes to Bring ‘Order’ to Korea’s Crypto Exchanges

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

A South Korean blockchain industry organization has proposed a self-regulatory framework to set standards for the cryptocurrency exchange industry.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.