Sen. Abe calls for fresh congresses in APC — Nigeria Today

Sen. Abe calls for fresh congresses in APC

Okafor Ifiebor/ Port Harcourt The Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has urged members of National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to place the interest of the party above every other consideration. He also urged them to respect the informed position of the President to conduct congresses across all strata of the party to bring it in conformity with extant constitutional provisions of the Nigerian constitution and its own constitution. Abe, who spoke during an extraordinary stakeholders meeting of the party in Port Harcourt commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his clear, bold and courageous stand on the constitutional issue of the elected party officials.

