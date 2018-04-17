Sen Adeleke declares gubernatorial ambition — Nigeria Today

Sen Adeleke declares gubernatorial ambition

Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Ademola Adeleke, has declared his intention to contest the September 22 governorship election in Osun State.

Adeleke made this disclosure in a letter that he sent to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In his letter of intention to the leadership of the PDP, he said the decision to join the gubernatorial race was borne out of the conviction that he has “all it takes to unite leaders and members of our party, as well as galvanise the general electorate towards ensuring a resounding victory for the PDP in the forthcoming poll.

“In accordance with the directive of the leadership of our great party, I wish to respectfully express my intent to vie for the ticket of the party as its candidate in the Osun State governorship election holding on September 22.

“I am a member of the party in Sagba Abogunde ward 2 in Ede North Local Government, Osun West Senatorial District. As a loyal man from the strongest political base of the PDP in Osun State, I am willing, able and prepared to offer myself for this great service if given the opportunity to fly our flag as the governorship candidate.

“I pledge my continuous commitment and support to the stability, growth and success of the PDP at all levels.”

