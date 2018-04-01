Sen. Bruce joins Nigerians to tackle Buhari’s aide — Nigeria Today

Sen. Bruce joins Nigerians to tackle Buhari’s aide

By Nwafor Sunday

Reactions have continued to trail on the social media over a statement credited to one of the media aides of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Tolu ogunlesi.

The recent reaction was the response from the Senator Representing Bayelsa East constituency, Sen. Ben Murray Bruce on Sunday who asked if Mr. Tolu’s statement does not validate Nnamdi Kanu’s earlier statement about Nigeria.

Mr. Tolu was quoted to have called Nigerians ‘animals’ while reacting to the comments of critics. Recall that Ms Naomi Campbell, a supermodel, last week met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, during the President’s visit to the state.

‏The duo took pictures that attracted lots of criticisms from Nigerians. But reacting to these critics, Mr. Tolu via his official tweeter @toluogunlesi opined, “Naomi Campbell met Nelson Mandela more than once. He hugged her, called her his “honorary granddaughter”.

“She visits Nigeria for a fashion festival and meets President @MBuhari, and some of you animals are slandering her. You’re raving mad with nobody to tell you.”

Though he apologised earlier through the same medium, but Nigerians do not seen to have accepted, owing to their respective responses.

Sen. Ben Murray Bruce who reacted on Sunday morning said, “Nnamdi Kanu wrongly called Nigeria a ‘zoo’ and we sent the army after him.

“But if a Presidential spokesman can call those who elected his boss into office ‘animals’, does he not validate Kanu? By that comment, Nigerians have a glimpse into the mindset of our highest leadership.”

Another social media user ‘Oma ‘Zurich’ said “I have never liked dis useless Tolu Ogunlesi right from his Twitter days…he talks like an animal… I guess he’s referring to himself… Useless Ofemmanu!”

Olumuyiwa Amao in his response said, “Tolu Ogunlesi, an average individual, with very mean achievement and no known record of public service called Nigerians ANIMALs for exposing his Principal’s crude lies. Tolu was born in 1982, but he cld insult folks old enough to be his grandparents. That is what POWER does!

“I had some conversations with my Professor regarding Tolu Ogunlesi’s Animal calling saga.

“His response: “Tolu is an accidental product of a failed system, who rode on the back of public accolades in his days of anti-GEJ activism in the social media”. Damn!”

@- Jeffrey, “Tolu Ogunlesi is an everlasting retard. If he likes let him write English from here to Kutuwenji, he’s an animal – a useless one.

“For even mentioning that old, corrupt, tribalistic tyrant next to an international hero, you should be offered as burnt sacrifice to Sango, Ogun or Amadioha. Just choose 1.”

@Uche Jegbefume, “Whether Tolu Ogunlesi used his private Twitter account to tweet and call Nigerians “animals” or not, as long as he works for the Government/Presidency, here is the result of that unnecessary tweet.”

Reacting back after consulting his oxford English dictionary which gave the meaning of ‘animal’ to include brute, beast, monster, savage, devil, demon, fiend, villain, barbarian, and ogre, Mr. Tolu said, “I’d like to clarify. I would NEVER describe/think of Nigerians, or those who disagree with me, as ‘animals’.

“My comment specific to those who thought it appropriate to denigrate/“slander” Naomi Campbell. Tweet should have been worded clearer & less provocatively. Lesson learnt.”

