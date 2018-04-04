Sen. Bukar dies at 63 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Sen. Bukar dies at 63 – Vanguard
Vanguard
Sen. Bukar dies at 63
Vanguard
Senator Mustapha Bukar, representing Katsina North senatorial district, President Muhammadu Buhari's constituency, is dead. He was aged 63. Alhaji Kanta Bukar, the younger brother of the deceased, confirmed the death and said that Bukar died in the …
