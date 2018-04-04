 Sen. Bukar dies at 63 - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Sen. Bukar dies at 63 – Vanguard

Sen. Bukar dies at 63
Senator Mustapha Bukar, representing Katsina North senatorial district, President Muhammadu Buhari's constituency, is dead. He was aged 63. Alhaji Kanta Bukar, the younger brother of the deceased, confirmed the death and said that Bukar died in the
