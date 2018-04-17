Sen. Shehu Sani Denies Decamping From APC To SDP Party With This Hilarious Tweet — Nigeria Today

The senator representing Kaduna Central District, Sen. Shehu Sani has rubbished the rumors making rounds on the social media as well as some daily purporting that the APC kingpin has decamped to SDP. The vibrant senator and activist made this known via his Twitter handle in a humorous and hilarious tweet, tweeted just few minutes ago.

According to Indepemdent.ng, sources within the APC said Me. Sani has refused to pledge allegiance to the ruling party in recent times. It will be recalled that there have been lingering crises between the Senator and Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.