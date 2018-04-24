 Senate And Omo-Agege’s Absurd Theatrics — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Senate And Omo-Agege’s Absurd Theatrics

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

If the invasion of the Senate in plenary on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 by two thugs sponsored by suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central), during which they attacked the Mace, the legislative symbol of authority, and made away with it in a Rambo-like operation, is a foreshadower of what to expect in the weeks […]

The post Senate And Omo-Agege’s Absurd Theatrics appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.