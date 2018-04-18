 Senate Condemns Attack on Senate Chambers, Calls It an ‘Act of Treason’ — Nigeria Today
Senate Condemns Attack on Senate Chambers, Calls It an ‘Act of Treason’

Posted on Apr 18, 2018

Today, some armed hoodlums led by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace.

This action is an act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such. All Security agencies must stand on the side of due process and immediately mobilize  their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of this act.

This action is also an affront on the legislature, and the Leadership of the House has come to express their support against this action.

The Senate is now in an Executive session.

An updated statement will be released immediately after the closed door session.

Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

Senate Spokesperson

