 Senate erupts in tumult after Abaribe accused Buhari of incompetence — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Senate erupts in tumult after Abaribe accused Buhari of incompetence

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Thursday’s plenary at the Senate was almost disrupted following a deafening uproar following a claim by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe that President Muhammadu Buhari is incompetent. Abaribe’s allegation followed an adopted order 43 which he raised in reference to the excuse which the President gave while in London that the killer herdsmen were allegedly trained by […]

The post Senate erupts in tumult after Abaribe accused Buhari of incompetence appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.