Senate Initiates Two Bills To Fight Drug Abuse — Nigeria Today

 Senate Initiates Two Bills To Fight Drug Abuse
Senate Initiates Two Bills To Fight Drug Abuse

The Senate has developed two draft bills for legislation to tackle drug abuse. This was part of the outcome of the roundtable convened by the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, in December 2017 in Kano on the rising drug abuse in the country, The proposed bills are: National Drug Control Bill and National […]

