Senate invasion: Ekweremadu was the target, Ohaneze claims — Nigeria Today

Senate invasion: Ekweremadu was the target, Ohaneze claims

Apex Igbo socio cultural group Ohaneze Ndigbo has claimed that Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu was the target of the hoodlums who came into the hallowed chambers and made away with the senate mace.

The group while condemning the invasion describing it as ‘reprehensible gangsterism and attack on the parliament and our democracy’ said the breach of security in an otherwise most-secured environment in Nigeria gives course for suspicion.

According to Chief Nnia Nwodo, President-General of the group, given an earlier attempt on Senator Ekwremadu’s life in November 2015 which security agencies refused to investigate, it had cause to believe that the attack on the Senate chamber by armed men on a day the senate was in session and with the Senator presiding had more sinister motives.

“We watched on live television and the other footage of the incident how the invaders moved menancingly towards the Deputy President before he was whisked away to safety by his security guards.

“With a hindsight of the attempt on Senator Ekwremadu’s life in November 2015 which the security agencies refused to investigate or say a word about, we have genuine cause to believe that the attack on the Senate chamberby armed men on a day the senate was in session and with the Senator Ekwremadu presiding had more sinister motives than met the eye.

“The 1999 Constitution (as amended) is very clear that the primary purpose of government is the welfare of citizens and the protection of their lives and property.

“We wish to state unequivocally that With all the legitimate instruments for the protection of lives and property, including those of the lawmakers and the parliament, firmly in the hands of the executive arm of government, Ndigbo and the world know whom to hold responsible should any harm befall the Senator or other lawmakers and parliamentary staff.

“Senator Ekweremadu is just the one eye with which Ndigbo are seeing in this administration that have unabashedly sidetracked the South East. He is the only Igbo man occupying a principal and non-appointive position in the top hierarchy of the Federal Government today and we believe that there should be limits to political rascality,” he said.

