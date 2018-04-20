 Senate Invasion: “Don’t Rely On Nigerian Police; They Can Collude Against You” – Fayose Warns Ekweremadu — Nigeria Today
Senate Invasion: “Don’t Rely On Nigerian Police; They Can Collude Against You” – Fayose Warns Ekweremadu

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has warned Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu against relying on the police for his protection. Fayose, a fierce critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, made this known while reacting to Wednesday’s attack on the Senate by […]

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

