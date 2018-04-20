Senate Invasion: “Don’t Rely On Nigerian Police; They Can Collude Against You” – Fayose Warns Ekweremadu — Nigeria Today

Senate Invasion: “Don’t Rely On Nigerian Police; They Can Collude Against You” – Fayose Warns Ekweremadu
Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has warned Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu against relying on the police for his protection. Fayose, a fierce critic of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, made this known while reacting to Wednesday’s attack on the Senate by […]
The post Senate Invasion: “Don’t Rely On Nigerian Police; They Can Collude Against You” – Fayose Warns Ekweremadu appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!