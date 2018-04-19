Senate Invasion: Ekweremadu meets Osinbajo — Nigeria Today

Senate Invasion: Ekweremadu meets Osinbajo

The Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, on Wednesday briefed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the forceful removal of the Senate mace by some hoodlums on Wednesday morning. He was in company of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang. Ekweremadu told State House Correspondent that the briefing […]

The post Senate Invasion: Ekweremadu meets Osinbajo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

