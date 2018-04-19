 Senate Invasion: Ekweremadu meets Osinbajo — Nigeria Today
Senate Invasion: Ekweremadu meets Osinbajo

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, on Wednesday briefed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the forceful removal of the Senate mace by some hoodlums on Wednesday morning. He was in company of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang. Ekweremadu told State House Correspondent that the briefing […]

